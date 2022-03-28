5 Suspended After BJP, Trinamool MLAs Exchange Blows in Bengal Assembly Over Birbhum Violence

The West Bengal Assembly plunged into pandemonium on Monday as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over “worsening" law and order situation in the state.

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

“MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly… At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue," Adhikari said. TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly.

“Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP," he said.

In a video shared by BJP leaders, including IT cell chief Amit Malviya and spokesperson Shehzad Jai Hind, several MLAs are seen locked in a scuffle on the floor of the House as marshals and police officers struggle to stop the fight.

Trinamool MLA Asit Majumdar, who suffered a nose injury in the fight and was rushed to the hospital, alleged that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari punched him.

Amid the din, five BJP MLAs — Suvendu Adhikari, LOP; Manoj Tigga, Chief Whip; Narahari Mahato;

Dipak Burman and Shankar Ghosh — were suspended.

At least eight people, including women and children, were charred to death after Bhadu Sheikh, a deputy pradhan owing allegiance to the TMC, was murdered on Monday, triggering attacks in the village. The eight people died after assailants set several houses on fire. The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the killings in Bogtui.

