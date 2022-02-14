5 Congress Legislators Set to Face Suspension in Meghalaya; MPCC to Issue Show-Cause Notice

In a major blow to Congress legislators in Meghalaya, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the suspension of five Congress MLAs from the party for supporting the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.

AICC source has informed that “AICC approved the suspension based on the proposal of the MPCC."

The source, however, said that show-cause notice will be issued to them asking if they intend to come out from the MDA alliance.

The official order is likely to be issued on Monday evening or Tuesday.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President Vincent Pala said, “We are issuing both suspensions as well as show-cause notices, the letters are with me and we will send them this evening or Tuesday."

He said, if they withdraw their support to the government, naturally their suspension will be withdrawn.

Asked about two MLAs, Mohendro Rapsang and Mayralborn Syiem, attending the MPCC meeting on Friday, he said they are yet to withdraw their support to the government.

About some Congress legislators moving to shift their allegiance to NPP and UDP, he said, “We will see to that when the time comes."

Meanwhile, an MPCC source said, “…everything was decided on Friday on how to move forward, MPCC will take stern action."

Both Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and AICC are irked by the move of the Congress MLAs, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mayralborn Syiem, PT Sawkmie, Kimfa Marbaniang and Mohendro Rapsang who joined the NPP-led MDA government on February 8.

The question raises will AICC let Meghalaya be Congress Muqt, or will they issue any other method to make legislators withdraw support from the MDA government.

It may be mentioned that BJP has termed the recent entry of the five Congress legislators into the MDA fold as accepting the saffron party’s ideology.

