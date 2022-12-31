'50 People Were Swept from Under His Nose, He Couldn't Do Anything': Fadnavis Fires Fresh Salvo at Uddhav

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a scathing attack against Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, saying 50 people were swept from under his nose and he couldn’t do anything. Fadnavis was referring to rebellion led by Eknath Shinde which split the Shiv Sena and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in June this year.

“We aren’t afraid of the 32-yr-old man (Aaditya Thackeray) and not even his father (Uddhav Thackeray). 50 people were swept from under his (Uddhav) nose and he couldn’t do anything. He had said that Mumbai would burn, but not even a matchstick was burnt," the Deputy CM was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena- BJP will complete its tenure and return to power in the next elections.

In his reply to the opposition’s `last week resolution’ in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the state legislature’s winter session, he also took swipes at Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

People have responded positively to his government’s performance and gave a landslide victory in the recent gram panchayat elections to the ruling alliance, Shinde said.

“Our government will complete the term and come back to power with a thumping majority after the next elections," he said.

The opposition had no moral right to target him on corruption as the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not enact the Lokayukta Act which his government did and also brought the office of chief minister in its ambit, Shinde said.

Maha Vikas Aghadi’s troubles had started mounting on June 10, when the BJP won three of the six seats in the Rajya Sabha elections and a Sena candidate lost. On June 20, of the 10 seats in the Legislative Council elections, Sena and its allies were expected to win six seats, but won only five with the BJP bagging the same number of seats due to cross-voting from the MVA.

Immediately after the Council election results, Shinde and a few Sena MLAs went incommunicado and were later found in a Surat hotel. Shinde was removed as the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party and a disqualification petition was filed in the Supreme Court, prompting Shinde to challenge the move.

The Sena factions also faced off through House rules and the court. After the action against Shinde, the rebel MLAs declared him the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party.

(With PTI inputs)

