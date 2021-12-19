72 Arrested for Disturbing Law and Order During KMC Polls: Police

As many as 72 people were arrested for allegedly disturbing law and order during Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on Sunday, police said. One person was arrested for allegedly hurling bombs in Sealdah area, in which three voters were injured, of whom one was in serious condition, a senior police officer said.

“Seventy-two people have been arrested so far for disturbing law and order in the city where civic elections are underway. One person has been arrested in connection with the hurling of bombs. Others involved in the incident have been identified and they will be arrested soon," Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said. Crude bombs were hurled in front of Taki school in ward number 36, in which three voters of the area were injured.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the area, and the State Election Commission has sought a report from the police on the matter. Sarkar said that four people have been arrested in connection with an altercation between two contesting candidates on Hare Street.

Advertisement

“Polling is being held peacefully there at the moment," he said. The IPS officer, however, dismissed reports that a policeman was also injured.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.