85th Plenary Session: Oppn Unity 'Urgent Need' but Third Front Will Help BJP, Says Congress

The Congress in its 85th plenary session on Saturday said that there was an “urgent need" for a united Opposition to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and argued that the emergence of a third front would be an advantage to the BJP.

The party said that it would go all out to “identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces." The Congress, on the second day of the three-day conclave, is reportedly brainstorming its draft political resolution.

The resolution outlines the party’s approach to other Opposition parties, as per reports. “Unity of secular and socialist forces will be the hallmark of the future of the Congress party. Congress should go all out to identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces. We should include secular regional forces who agree with our ideology. There is an urgent need for a united opposition to take on the NDA on common ideological grounds. The emergence of any third force will provide advantage to the BJP/NDA," the resolution said.

Earlier on Friday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party looks forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties in order to get rid of the “anti-people" BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and is ready to make any sacrifices required to achieve the goal.

“In the prevailing difficult circumstances, the Congress is the only party in the country that can provide capable and decisive leadership," he asserted.

From 2004 to 2014, the Congress-led alliance with like-minded parties served the people of the country, Kharge said.

“We once again look forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the anti-people and undemocratic BJP government."

