'Basanti' Khatkar Kalan, 'Inquilab Zindabad' Slogans, Langars: AAP Goes All Out With Mann's Swearing-in

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s resounding success in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann will take oath in Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village Khatkar Kalan today, in a gala event with which the party hopes to make a lasting impression. After the AAP’s success, Mann had invited ‘the whole of Punjab’ to the ceremony. A crowd of an estimated 5 lakh people with catchy songs and colorful themes will adorn the swearing-in event.

All you need to know about Mann’s swearing in:

‘Basanti’ Ceremony: Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann is all set to don his traditional ‘basanti’ turban during the oath-taking ceremony in this village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the country’s Independence, on Wednesday afternoon amidst a mass gathering of some 5,00,000 audience. In an appeal, Mann has requested people across the state to reach Khatkar Kalan, some 80 km from the state capital Chandigarh on the highway to Jalandhar in Nawanshahr district, for the swearing-in ceremony by wearing ‘basanti’ (yellow) turbans and draping yellow shawls or stoles. “We will colour Khatkar Kalan in ‘basanti rang’ that day," Mann said in a message.

The Bhagat Singh Spirit: Members of a group called the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee say thousands of people, comprising women, young and old, with grit, determination and revolutionary thoughts of Shahid-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, will be gathering for Mann’s oath with the commitment and spirit of volunteering. Men will be wearing T-shirts with photos of Bhagat Singh on them and women donning yellow ‘dupattas’ on their heads that represent the colour of martyrs, a member of the committee told IANS on Tuesday. “Yeh naya inquilab hai! (This is a new revolution!)." Activists inspired by the thoughts of Shaheed Bhagat Singh will be shouting slogans ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ at the venue, according to reports. Many will also be seen carrying a photo of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, reports said.

Langars En Route Khatkar Kalan: A batch of volunteers have been assigned a duty to run ‘langars’ or community kitchens en route and in Khatkar Kalan to serve the food to all regardless of caste or religion. The children will wear their best clothes to enjoy the patriotic spirit. Several artists, singers, ex-servicemen, trader organisations, commission agents and youth clubs across the state have joined the campaign to mobilise people to reach Khatkar Kalan to witness the ceremony.

Ceremony Comes Just Ahead of Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh: The oath-taking ceremony is just ahead of the death anniversaries of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were hanged by the British colonialists on March 23, 1931.

Security Arrangements in Place: Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, Director General of Police V.K. Bhawra and Additional Chief Secretary A. Venu Prasad have reviewed arrangements at Shaheed-e-Aazam Bhagat Singh memorial and museum, the venue of the ceremony. They said that since it is a mega event with historic significance and the entire nation will be looking towards the state, every officer is duty bound to make it a huge success. The event is expected to see key dignitaries, including several Chief Ministers. Around 8,000 to 10,000 security personnel have been deployed for the event, said officials.

Crop on 150 Acres Cleared for Event: Standing crop on 150 acres has been razed, and parts of the boundary walls of the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Martyrs’ Memorial and Museum have been broken to accommodate a large crowd. At least 20 farmers have been promised compensation of Rs 45,000 per acre after 150 acres of cropland were cleared for parking at Khatkar Kalan. “We are pleased with the change of guard," residents said. “Farmers have also been promised compensation in exchange for their crop. As a result, they have no reservations about the land being used," the Tribune quoted residents as saying.

Mann’s Ex-wife, Children Fly Back from US to Attend Ceremony: Both Seerat Kaur Manna (21) and Dilshan Manna (17) are scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Punjab’s CM designate Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday at Khatkar Kalan. Their mother, Mann’s ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur, told The Indian Express that they had flown all the way from the United States to attend the ceremony. “Both our children have reached India and they will attend Bhagwant’s swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan. They are overwhelmed and very excited. They need some time to sink-in this feeling," she was quoted as saying in the report.

