A Seat for Siddaramaiah: Both Rivals And Congress Colleagues Watch with Curiosity Former CM's Search

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah arrived in the town of Kolar, about 70 kilometres from state capital Bengaluru, on Sunday. It was a show of strength and looked like an election rally. Accompanied by local leaders and workers, he went around in an open bus and visited temples, mosques, and churches.

He even declared that he would like to contest from the Kolar assembly seat in the elections due around April-May next year. He has also informed party workers that area MLA KM Srinivasa Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular), who has fallen out with the Gowda clan, has agreed to vacate the seat for him.

But his public declaration has not brought the curtains down on an endless debate over a search for Siddaramaiah’s next assembly seat. The main opposition Congress, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and the third party JD(S) are convinced that he is up to something ahead of a “do or die" political battle of his career.

The next day in his hometown Mysuru, Siddaramaiah made a statement that he is even willing to contest from his pocket borough Varuna currently held by son Dr Yatheendra Siddaramaiah. Thus, he is keeping all options open.

The leader of the opposition turned 75 last August and is making one final attempt for the chief minister’s chair, should the Congress win the 2023 assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah, the most popular and powerful leader of the Congress in Karnataka, as chief minister was forced to contest from both Chamundeshwari and Badami in the 2018 assembly elections. He suffered a shock defeat in Chamundeshwari and won by a small margin in Badami. He had vacated Varuna for his son Dr Yatheendra, which he easily won in 2018.

Siddaramaiah is under immense pressure to contest from one of the seats in his native Mysuru district. His close associates are trying to convince him to contest from Varuna, which they feel is the safest seat for him. However, Siddaramaiah is reluctant to disturb his doctor son and is weighing other options.

Since he is the most formidable leader, the BJP and JD(S) want to field strong candidates against him to make him sweat for the win. In a divided Congress, Siddaramaiah fears his own party colleagues might betray him, ensuring his defeat. That’s why he is keeping everyone guessing, keeping his next move a secret.

Speaking to News18 he said, “I have invitations from over a dozen constituencies across Karnataka. I will contest in only one seat. Badami is too far from Bengaluru. I can’t visit the seat regularly. That’s why I have decided to contest from a seat closer to Bengaluru. It helps me in working for the voters."

The BJP is ridiculing Siddaramaiah, describing his constituency hunting as an attempt by a desperate and rejected leader. Union minister Pralhad Joshi said that it was unfortunate that a former chief minister is roaming around looking for a safe seat like this.

Siddaramaiah’s arch-rival in Karnataka politics, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has dubbed it as a gimmick that will end in a tragedy.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar are also curiously watching Siddaramaiah’s “safe seat search".

According to insiders, he has set his eyes on about six seats – Varuna, Kolar, Hunsur, Kadur, Tarikere, and Hiriyur. Finally, he may opt for the safest seat to ensure that his rivals don’t get a chance to sabotage his last election.

Siddaramaiah, who first entered the Karnataka assembly in 1983, has so far won eight times. He represented Chamundeshwari on the outskirts of Mysuru city till 2008. After the delimitation of constituencies, he shifted to neighbouring Varuna in 2008 and won twice from there.

His close associates feel that Varuna would be the safest seat for Siddaramaiah under the present circumstances. Will he return to Varuna or opt for some other seat, only time will tell.

Wherever he may contest from, it will witness high-decibel campaigning and a charged election.

