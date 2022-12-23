Aaditya Dialled Actor Rhea 44 Times During Sushant Singh's Death Probe? Jr Thackeray Reacts with 'Love'

A member of Eknath Shinde camp, which is presently ruling Maharashtra, on Thursday questioned Aaditya Thackeray’s role in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A Lok Sabha member, Rahul Shewale, also demanded an inquiry into the same, stating that 44 phone calls from a person with ‘AU’ initials were made to actress Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shewale had on Wednesday flagged in the Lok Sabha the issue of alleged suicide of Rajput and asked about the status of the CBI’s inquiry into his death. Legislator Pratap Sarnaik, also part of the Shinde camp, on Thursday backed Shewale’s claims.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde faction staged a demonstration in the Vidhan Bhavan complex on Thursday while holding banners which read: “AU kaun hain" (who is AU).

Sarnaik demanded an inquiry into the allegations raised by Shewale and to find out who was ‘AU’.

According to a report by Times Now, Shewale raised the issue in Lok Sabha and said that according to Bihar Police, AU means Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray.

The report claimed that Thackeray responded to the allegation, saying: “I will only say love you more." The leader went on to add: “Those who are not loyal at their home, in their party, we do not expect anything from such a person."

BJP Rakes Up Disha Salian Case

The legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction on Thursday stalled the proceedings of the Maharashtra assembly as they demanded a probe into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and his former manager Disha Salian.

BJP MLA and son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane, and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Bharat Gogavale raised the issue in Salian’s death in the Assembly, which followed a ruckus inside the house leading to multiple adjournments.

Heeding the legislators’ demands, the Maharashtra government announced the formation of SIT to investigate Salian’s death. “There will be an SIT probe into Disha Salian’s death case. If anyone has any piece of evidence in this matter, they can give it to the Police," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in the State Assembly.

He added that since the Salian case was never probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), there was no ‘closure’ in it — referring to certain alleged reports claiming the CBI had closed that file.

