Aaditya Thackeray Calls Shinde Govt 'Khoke Sarkar' Over Shifting of Mahalaxmi Race Course; BJP's Fiery Response

Shiv Sena leader and former CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray has launched a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde government over a proposal to build a theme park at Mahalaxmi Race Course, calling it “Khoke Sarkar" which works for builders’ commercial interests, not Mumbaikars.

Pointing out that the Mahalaxmi Race Course is an integral urban open space of Mumbai and part of every Mumbaikar’s lives, the former minister said the current dispensation wants to sell race course to commercial interests who want to monetise the city. Thackeray’s “Khoke (crore in Marathi) Sarkar" jibe as the verbal attacks between the Uddhav Sena and Eknath faction-BJP have intensified ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) elections.

“The Mahalaxmi Racecourse is an integral urban open space of Mumbai and part of every Mumbaikar’s lives. Uddhav Thackeray ji had proposed a park like “The Hyde Park" where everyone would have free, open access to a green open space, without any construction. The racecourse is also holds heritage within it. The idea was to create an urban green space open for children, elderly, runners, yoga lovers, music lovers, artists and pets and horse lovers too. A free open urban green park for all," he tweeted.

Advertisement

“Now we read that khoke sarkar wants to build a theme park. It’s unfortunate that they want to destroy Mumbai’s open spaces. Just like they want to sell Worli Dairy to builders, they want to sell racecourse to commercial interests who want to monetise our city. We Mumbaikars want an urban green park for everyone, not a concrete commercial jungle from Khoke Sarkar’s pro builder policies. We also hear that commercial interests are involved in Mulund’s proposed racecourse at tax payer’s expense," he said in another tweet.

Advertisement

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revived its plan to take over the plot in Mumbai to build an amusement park ten years after the lease for the Mahalaxmi Race Course plot expired, Indian Express reported.

Hitting back the Thackeray scion, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said the race course jointly owned by the state government and the BMC and assured that the state government will take decision in Mumbaikar’s interest. He asked why Uddhav Thackeray government and the BMC kept the race course lease pending after it was expired in 2013.

Advertisement

“After using BMC as personal piggy bank & presiding Mumbai’s Contractor Mafia Loot for 25 yrs. Now Yuva leader talking abt Open spaces ! After trying to grab Bandra Sealink promenade Open Space for London Eye & Fancy project Yuva remembers Open spaces ! Wah ! Why Uddhav ji MVA Govt & BMC keep Racecourse lease pending after it Expired in 2013 ? What was “Settlement"? $$ for Pub/Party Lobby ?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Racecourse jointly owned by State Govt & BMC! Assure all Our Balasahebanchi Sena/BJP Govt will take decision in Mumbaikar’s interest ! & NOT FAVOR Private contractor. Like Uddhav ji Govt did in Kanjur Metro Depot Land sham! We have demanded that a Carbon Neutral international level Open space with the best of aesthetics & greenery be developed at Racecourse in consultation with Mumbaikars ! & If BMC (under Contractor lobby pressure) deviates from this. Then we will OPPOSE !"

Read all the Latest Politics News here