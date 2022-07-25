Aam Aadmi Clinics: Opposition Calls Mann Govt’s Delhi-Like Healthcare Plan Unfit for Punjab

Even before its launch, the Punjab government’s flagship healthcare programme, on the lines of Delhi’s Mohalla clinics, has kicked up a row, with the opposition alleging that the Bhagwant Mann government was trying to “fool people by just changing nameplates of existing government buildings".

The Mann government recently announced setting up of ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ or Mohalla clinics to provide healthcare to rural areas. The clinics will be launched on Independence Day and 75 clinics will be set up as part of the first phase.

But the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s decision to convert Suvidha Kendras into Mohalla clinics has invited ridicule from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Former Deputy CM and senior Akali leader Sukhbir Badal alleged that the AAP government was trying to fool people by merely converting 74 Suvidha Kendras set up by his government for public welfare into these clinics.

“At least 2,000 Suvidha Kendras had been established to provide several essential services under one roof. In one go, they want to uproot those facilities and replace them with some fake government scheme," alleged Badal.

The Congress, too, criticised the Mann government for creation of Mohalla clinics.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the logic and rationale behind setting up of ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ in Punjab, when it already has a nationally and internationally acknowledged robust and vibrant healthcare system.

“There are already thousands of better equipped and better staffed government-run dispensaries across the state, which the AAP government wants to replace with such clinics, which have already failed in Delhi," he said in a statement.

“If these clinics are specially meant to treat the Aam Aadmi Party workers for whatever diseases you may have diagnosed they are suffering from, then it is alright," Warring taunted the AAP government. “But the common Punjabi really does not need refurbished Suvidha Centres as their first-aid centres, when they have easy access to better facilities across the state."

The PCC president alleged that setting up of Mohalla Clinics appeared to be a “money-minting scheme for the powers that be". He referred to massive expenses incurred in getting these already existing buildings painted with AAP’s name.

The AAP government has trashed these allegations. Government sources said only dysfunctional Suvidha Kendras have been converted into the clinics.

