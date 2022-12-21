​AAP-easing or Building TRS-ust? Bhagwant Mann’s Meeting With KCR Raises Eyebrows

Is there anything more than what meets the eye in the meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao?

On Tuesday, the two Chief Ministers discussed the political situation in the country along with the progress of Telangana, governance of the state of Punjab, etc. Mann also congratulated the CM on the formation of the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in a charge sheet, claimed that the ‘South Group’ paid kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi liquor scam.

The South Group comprises TRS MLC and daughter of KCR, K Kavitha, YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasula Reddy and Sarath Chandra Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma.

At this juncture, the meeting may look significant, but political analysts say it is difficult to understand its implications.

EXPERTSPEAK

E Venkateshu, a political science professor from Hyderabad Central University, said: “KCR, with the BRS, is trying to unite the non-Bharatiya Janata Party forces in the country. The meeting throws up more questions than answers. Both the AAP and TRS are two parties that claim to be alternatives to the BJP and the Congress. Only time will tell if there is any chance of a possible alliance."

“Regarding the liquor scam, since the case is registered in Delhi, I don’t think the meeting with Punjab CM is of any significance. They discussed farmers’ issues in both the states. KCR apprised his Punjab counterpart about the schemes for farmers such as Rythu Bandhu in Telangana."

“We have to watch whether they converge or diverge. The AAP has already got the national party status. The BRS also wants the same. If they choose to diverge, they will only strengthen the BJP by dividing the opposition votes," he added.

FARMERS’ MEET

Earlier in August, KCR had organised a farmers’ meet in Hyderabad in which he called farmers from 25 states.

“With his ‘Ab ki baar, kisaan sarkar’ slogan, it is most likely that farmers were one of the primary issues discussed in the meeting," said Palwai Raghavendra Reddy, a political commentator. “Considering the meetings and the whole liquor episode, it seems that there is some deep association between the two parties. We still do not know the level of involvement. It is difficult to tell at this stage that whether there is any political implication," he added.

“KCR has stopped talking about a federal and floated a new party instead. It is also unlikely that the AAP would form an alliance with the BRS, as they want to be a national party. After Gujarat, the AAP is officially a national party. The BRS has just started taking steps in that direction. However, no one can predict anything about the post-poll scenario," Reddy said.

