AAP Inherited Gangster Culture from Previous Punjab Govts, Says CM Mann; Hails Amritsar Encounter

After the Punjab government was called on the mat by the opposition over its handling of law and order issues in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asserted he would eradicate the gangster culture inherited from previous Akali and the Congress governments. The Chief Minister also hailed the Punjab police for the encounter in Amritsar in which two gangsters involved in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder were killed.

Hours after he was discharged from a Delhi hospital after complaining of severe stomach pains, Mann issued a video statement hitting out at the previous governments for patronising gangsters and drug peddlers. “I am responsible for the happiness of Punjab. Gangsters nurtured by the previous government leaders were running the crime rackets sitting in jails and some even from abroad. We have started a planned action plan and results will soon follow on the ground. We will clean the dirty past," he announced.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, were gunned down in an encounter with the Punjab Police at an Amritsar village on Wednesday.

Hailing the swift action of Punjab police in tracking down the two gangsters, Mann said that his government was committed to making the state crime-free. “Trust our government. We will make Punjab ‘rangla’ (spirited and colourful) once again," he said.

Mann issued the statement after chairing the meeting of police officials led by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. “We assure you security of all 2.27 crore residents of Punjab. Nott even a single gangster will survive".

Meanwhile, DGP Yadav said that the police force has been instructed to go after all gangsters and drug syndicates. He said that the AK 47 used by the gangsters were being forensically examined to find out if they were the same ones used in the Moose Wala killings.

“Besides AK 46, a pistol, a lot of ammunition has been recovered. We are examining all angles regarding the house in which the gangsters took shelter while firing on police parties. The police is also tracking the left-out gangster, Deepak Mundi. He will soon be arrested," he said.

He also informed that a red corner alert against Goldy Brar has been issued.

