'Ballot Chor' vs 'Khalnayika': AAP & BJP Engage in Poster War Over Ugly MCD Brawl, Blame Each Other's Councillors

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders engaged in an ugly brawl after the Standing Committee polls at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, the saffron party hit out at AAP leader Atishi for “orchestrating" the ruckus. Also, BJP shared a poster titled “Khalnayika", a dig at Atishi and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

Not so long after AAP also replied in a similar manner with a mockup poster titled ‘Ballot Chor Machaye Shor’ with BJP leaders Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari and others’ faces on it. Have a look at both posters:

Shelly Oberoi on the other hand claimed being attacked by some BJP councillors, namely Arjun Marwah, Chandan Chaudhary and Ravi Negi. She even lodged an FIR against them at the Kamla Nagar Police station last night.

Senior BJP Leader Siddharthan shared a video from the ruckus on Friday. In the video, AAP leader Atishi could be seen whispering something to one of the AAP women councillors, after which they engaged in a physical brawl with other councillors. Linking the two, Siddharthan alleged that Atishi was behind the incident.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House witnessed high-decibel protests by the BJP councillors after Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was “invalid". The bedlam turned into pandemonium as violent clashes broke out between councillors from the two parties. Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began.

Out of 250 MCD councillors, 242 had voted by Friday afternoon and the counting process was also underway and went on for 2 hours. After this, Mayor Oberoi then told members that one vote is invalid and result will be declared without it, a move that was strongly opposed by BJP members.

This is when chaos ensued at the House as councillors from the BJP and the AAP started shouting and pushing one another. Both parties blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.

The ruckus forced the adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27.

