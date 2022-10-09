AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Resigns Days After Furore Over Attending ‘Conversion’ Event

Delhi’s social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned on Sunday over his “controversial" remarks at a Buddhist event that he attended on October 5. At the event in Delhi, 10,000 Hindus embraced Buddhism. The AAP minister clarified that he had not hurt anyone’s sentiments, and there was no pressure from his party regarding his decision.

“I have never hurt anyone’s sentiments. The AAP has always worked for the people. I have submitted my resignation. There is no pressure from the party. The CM (Arvind Kejriwal) is in Gujarat and I have written a letter of resignation. I am a patriot and I follow Baba Ambedkar’s path," Gautam told news agency ANI.

He added: “Kejriwal has always supported me, and my party had nothing to do with the incident. It was a personal visit. The BJP has been accusing my party and Arvind Kejriwal; I was hurt and that is why I have resigned. I am not afraid of them (the BJP), they can murder me tomorrow. I am receiving threats."

The minister took part in an event, where people took an oath allegedly denouncing several Hindu Gods. Angry about the oath at the event, where the minister was among thousands who recited BR Ambedkar’s 22 vows denouncing Hindu gods and Brahmanical traditions, anti-AAP protesters even tore off Kejriwal’s posters in Gujarat.

The BJP, too, was demanding the resignation of the minister and and had lodged police complaints, sharing the event’s video on Twitter and accusing the AAP minister of “spewing venom against Hindus".

‘BJP made an issue of oath repeated by crores’

Gautam said the BJP had created an issue out of an oath repeated by crores in this country. In 1956, Babasaheb Ambedkar also took these 22 vows when he converted to Buddhism, he added. “Such issue has been created out of oaths that are repeated by several crore people of the country. The BJP has made it an issue, is trying to insult me and my party," Gautam told ANI.

On Twitter, too, Gautam uploaded his resignation letter to the Delhi chief minister and said he had been “freed of many bonds" and it was a “rebirth" for him. In his letter he said, “I do not want my leader, Arvind Kejriwal, or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true solider of the party and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha throughout my entire life."

When the viral video appeared, Gautam had even apologised for “hurting religious sentiments" and had said he only repeated vows previously taken by Ambedkar when he converted in 1956. He had also retaliated by accusing the BJP of spreading “rumours" against him.

Political reactions come in fast and thick

While the AAP had directly refrained from addressing the controversy, party sources had said Kejriwal was “extremely displeased" with his minister. The BJP, too, launched an attack on the chief minister with the party’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accusing the AAP of hurting Hindu sentiments. “Gautam’s comments highlight the hate the party has for the community," he said, adding the “comments were made at the behest of Kejriwal".

A number of BJP and Hindutva leaders welcomed Gautam’s resignation while others from the opposition said the AAP had “caved in" from pressure by the BJP.

