AAP Not A Threat in Himachal, Direct Contest between BJP and Congress, Says State Cong President Pratibha Singh | Exclusive

Ruling out any major threat from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Wednesday said the year-end elections will be a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

The wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, 63-year-old Pratibha Singh was picked as the new state unit chief by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, barely eight months before the assembly elections in the state.

In an exclusive interview with News18.com after taking charge, Singh dismissed the rising challenge from the AAP.

“Although the AAP thinks that it is making inroads in Himachal, it will not have any impact on the elections. Our straight fight is with the BJP," she said.

‘NO INFIGHTING’

While ruling out major infighting within the state unit, Singh said she would attempt to take along all party leaders to defeat the ruling party.

Singh admitted that she had little time, but was confident they would chalk out a strategy soon.

“There is very little time left and the Congress has to put its act together and reach out to the voters. I will soon sit with all senior leaders of the party and strategise on how to counter the BJP on the promises they made to people before coming to power," said Singh.

THE COUNTER

Singh said when the BJP came to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised employment to the youth, healthcare for children and cut in price rise.

“But look at everything now, prices are high, there is no visible development work and the state tops in unemployment," said Singh.

She said that the people of Himachal have seen the work done during the time of Virbhadra Singh.

“Carrying forward the legacy of the former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is a challenge, but people have seen his work. I am aware of the aspirations of the people and collectively we will ensure that Congress comes back to power in Himachal," said Singh.

On being asked if the Congress would go to polls with a Chief Ministerial face, Singh replied in the negative. “Our first motive is to win the elections. Once that objective is achieved, the elected MLAs will decide their leader," she said.

