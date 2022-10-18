AAP Student Wing Makes Dream Debut in Panjab University Election, Wins Presidential Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made a dream debut when it made forays into the Panjab University (PU) campus by bagging the top slot in the university’s students’ council elections.

Aayush Khatkar, head of the party’s students’ wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), won the presidential polls. Khatkar got 2,712 votes, while his nearest rival Harish Gujjar of the BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) managed to get 2,052 votes. The students’ wings of the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which have been traditionally doing well in the student council elections, were virtually decimated in the polls.

Buoyed by the results, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter to congratulate Khatkar on winning the elections. “The youth have the potential to change the country’s future. The students of Panjab University have proven that. By choosing the candidate of the CYSS, the students have further strengthened the ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh," tweeted Mann.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal too praised Khatkar and CYSS on the electoral performance, adding that the country’s youth were looking towards AAP with a lot of expectations and that AAP is a party for the youth.

Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer also reached the Panjab University campus to join the CYSS workers in their celebrations.

AAP came to power in Punjab in March with a brute majority. It did well even in the municipal corporation polls held in Chandigarh soon after.

