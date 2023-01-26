AAP to Contest Nagaland Assembly Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would contest the February 27 Nagaland Assembly elections but the party is yet to decide the number of seats it would field its candidates from.

AAP had unsuccessfully contested two Assembly seats in 2018 polls.

AAP’s northeast regional in-charge Rajesh Sharma said that former MLA Asu Keyho has been appointed as the president of the Nagaland unit of the party.

Sharma told the media that AAP would field candidates in as many as possible seats and there would be no alliance with any party. “To eliminate corruption, development of the state and good governance, this is the time for the people of the state to vote for good and transparent administrations. Nagaland needs honest and pro people politics," the AAP leader said.

He said that the party would go to the grassroots to bring an effective and required change in the political scenario of Nagaland.

Newly appointed state party President Keyho said people of the northeastern state who are studying or working in Delhi have witnessed a good governance and fulfilment of promises by the Arvind Kejriwal government there.

Hence, AAP led government is the need of the hour in Nagaland and other northeastern states, Keyho said. He said that if voted to power, AAP would bring transparency and ensure recruitment in government jobs based on merit and where 80 per cent marks would be set aside for written tests, 10 per cent for academic excellence and 10 per cent for interview.

