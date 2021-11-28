AAP to Roll Out 'Badlaav' Campaign to Oust BJP from Power in Upcoming Civic Polls in Delhi

The AAP is set to launch a "massive campaign" on December 2, ahead of the Delhi civic polls early next year, to oust the BJP from power. The "MCD Badlaav" campaign will be launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who is also the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi unit.

"With the municipal elections around the corner, the AAP is preparing for a large-scale 'MCD Badlaav' campaign, which will be launched on December 2," Rai said. As part of the campaign, the party will also start a huge membership drive, he added.

The party will use a mobile application to run and manage the campaign, Rai said, adding that senior AAP leaders will provide training to the party workers to ensure that the app is used effectively by them during the campaign. "Everyone will be given complete training on how to operate the app and how to upload the data," he said.

Rai said all the party members, MLAs, councillors and office-bearers will be given responsibilities to run the campaign. "They will get the designs of posters and hoardings before the launch of the campaign and an outdoor campaign to put up posters and hoardings in all the Assembly segments will be completed before December 2," he said.

Rai said the party will appoint a campaign in-charge for each of the divisions in Delhi and the "MCD Badlaav" campaign will further be launched "at the ground level" by the teams in every division on December 5. AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said the campaign seeks to reach "every street and every lane" to ensure that enough people take charge of it and oversee the efforts.

"Though our main aim is to have at least one 'MCD Badlaav' campaign in-charge in each polling booth, we will go beyond the booth to reach even smaller groups of people," he said. While all the three municipal corporations in Delhi are currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the AAP is the main opposition.

