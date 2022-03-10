AAP Will Work as 'National & Natural' Replacement of Congress: AAP Raghav Chadha

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) paves its way for the victory in Punjab assembly elections, with the party crossing halfway mark in the State, Punjab co-in charge and Delhi MLA says, that AAP has “now become a national party" and will soon replace the Congress as the country’s biggest opposition.

Calling it a big day for AAP, Raghav said that when a common man (Aam Aadmi) gets into politics they can turn the biggest of empires and this has been proven by Punjab. “Today’s an important day in India’s history, not only because AAP is winning one more state but because it has become a national force," he added.

Addressing party’s workers on Thursday, from Chandigarh AAP party office, Raghav said, “People of Punjab have had to wait a lot. We could win in 2017. But, now under Bhagwant Mann, the state will no longer be known as ‘Udta Punjab’ but will flourish as ‘Rangla Punjab’," said Chadha, promising to form a “good and progressive" government.

The party helmed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stunned both the incumbent Congress and the regional Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) taking a giant leap from the previous polls in 2017, when it made its debut in the state assembly with 20 MLAs.

Talking a dig at BJP and Congress, Raghav said that AAP had urged people of Punjab to opt for broom but, instead they have opted for vacuum cleaner in the state. “People of Punjab like the duo of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann," he said.

Stating that Punjab will soon see a wave of development, Raghav claimed, “Kejriwal is not pro-terrorist. He is pro-education & development. This has proved by people of Punjab." He added, from Kerala to Kashmir, and Gujarat to Assam, people are now looking at the Kejriwal model of governance with a lot of hope. And in days to come it will work as the ‘national and natural’ replacement of Congress," said Chadha.

“All these parties tried to defame us, with false allegations. They even called Arvind Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’, but today he has defeated them all with his positive agenda. It is now clear that when country’s ordinary people (aam aadmi) enter the electoral battle, then they can dethrone even the top leaders," said the AAP MLA from Delhi.

AAP has been leading in 75 seats of the total 117 seats in Punjab. As the AAP stacked up a spectacular victory in Punjab, wiping out the Congress and taking its second state after Delhi, celebrations have kickstarted at several places in Punjab.

In a marked shift from 2017, the party had left no doubts in the minds of the voters this time, and announced Bhagwant Mann, a popular Sikh face as the CM candidate a month ahead of the polls - a decision that clearly strengthened the party campaign. The demand for change, and the Delhi model of governance found a resonance among the people of Punjab, who had only seen the power alternate between Badal-led SAD and Indian National Congress in last decades. If AAP wins these Assembly polls, it will become the first-ever party to form a government in Punjab, without any alliance with local SAD and Congress.

