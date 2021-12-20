'Aapke Bure Din Bohot Jaldi Aane Vale Hai, I Curse You': Why Jaya Bachchan Lost Temper in Rajya Sabha

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday lost her cool as she got upset over several things that happened in Rajya Sabha, including an alleged “personal" remark by a member of the House against her when she was speaking during a discussion on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021. At first, she accused the Chair, presided over by Bhuwaneswar Kalitha, of not listening to the Opposition.

The Opposition was constantly raising the issue of the 12 suspended Opposition members from the House.

“I don’t want to thank you. You should be fair and not support any particular party," she said while addressing the Chair. Bachchan further said Kalita himself used to protest in the Well of the House. Soon after this, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha stood up and raised objection over Bachchan’s behavior towards the Chair after which a verbal spat started between her and treasury benches.

Advertisement

The Chair again allowed her to speak on the narcotics subject. “We want justice. Can we expect justice?… What’s going on? There are so many issues we are discussing over a bill which is brought by the government to correct its mistake… Aap gala ghont dijiye hum sabka (go ahead and strangle us). This is terrible," Bachchan said.

Pointing towards the treasury benches, she said angrily, “Aapke bure din bohot jaldi aane vale hain" (your bad days are coming soon). I curse you".

She said that efforts were being made to stifle the voice of Opposition members. Kalita said that the Chair would go through the records and remove unparliamentary remarks, if any.

Bachchan then claimed that a member of the House made “personal remarks" against her and demanded the Chair to take action against the member.

“I don’t want to make any personal comments on anyone. Whatever has happened was unfortunate. They should not have spoken the way they did. This got me very upset," she told media outside the Upper House.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Chair adjourned the Rajya Sabha till Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.