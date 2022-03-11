AAP's Old-Timers to be Rewarded for 'Loyalty' as Kejriwal, Mann Meet to Shape Contours of Punjab Cabinet

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Bhagwant Mann is likely to take oath at Khatkar Kalan on March 16 even as the process for cabinet formation has already started.

Mann, along with Punjab affairs in-charge Raghav Chadha, left for Delhi on Friday morning to meet party convernor Arvind Kejriwal to finalise the modalities for the oath-taking ceremony and for preliminary discussions on cabinet formation. The AAP had won a landslide victory in the assembly poll results released on Thursday, sweeping the polls with 92 out of 117 assembly seats.

Though the discussions on cabinet formation are still in a nascent stage, party insiders said Mann may not go for the quota of 17 cabinet ministers in one go and may opt for a small number of around six who will take oath along with him. The old timers in the party, who had dedicatedly stood behind the party top brass when many leaders were deserting it, are likely to be “rewarded" for their loyalty.

Advertisement

The names of the probable candidates who could be inducted in the cabinet are Aman Arora, Harpal Cheema, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Harjot Bains and Baljinder Kaur. A meeting of the party’s elected 92 MLAs too is likely to be held late on Friday. It is after this meeting that the party leaders led by Mann will meet governor of Punjab, Banwari Lal Purohit, on Saturday, to stake his party claim to form the government.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.