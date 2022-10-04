'Ab Baari Pahario Ki' to 'Article 370 Jibe', Amit Shah Hails ST Reservation for Pahari Community in J&K Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the proposal of ST reservation for the Pahari community in a public rally held in J&K’s Rajouri town on Tuesday. Hailing the move, Shah said the tribal reservation would not have been possible without removing Articles 370 and 35A.

The Union Home Minister made the announcement to enthusiastic members of the Pahari community who had reached the venue from different parts of Rajouri and the neighbouring Poonch district.

Top quotes from his address:

• “Would it have been possible to get tribal reservation if Articles 370 and 35A were not removed? With their removal now, minorities, Dalits, tribals and Paharis will get their rights."

• “After the abrogation of 370A, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma’s commission has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities and it will be given soon."

• “I am here to request you all to free Jammu and Kashmir from these three families’ rule. For election delimitation was necessary, earlier delimitation was done for their families only, but after new delimitation pahari seats have been increased."

• “In the last three years, investment worth Rs 56,000 crore came to Jammu and Kashmir. From 70 years, there was a demand for international flights from here and now Modi ji has started international flight from Srinagar."

• “Only 721 terror incident since 2019, during the Congress rule since 2006, it was more than 4,000. Do you hear any stone pelting news now? Modi ji had given laptops and books in the hand of youth instead of stones. In pahadi area, more than 20,000 homes got power."

• “Whenever there is threat to India, our pahari brothers stood like a rock. I have prayed for happy and prosperous Kashmir from Mata Vaishno Devi. Ab bari pahariyon ki hain (Now, it’s the time for Paharis)."

