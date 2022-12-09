'Ab Ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar' Slogan Rings Out, as KCR Unveils BRS Flag, Plans to 'Plant' It in Karnataka Next

With the slogan “Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar" (this time, a government for farmers), Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) formally launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and unveiled its flag. The move came after the Election Commission approved changing the name of his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi to BRS.

Party leaders and supporters were in a jubilant mood outside Telangana Bhavan as they danced to the beats of Teen Maar bands. A group of Lambada tribal women added gaiety to the celebrations with their dance moves, colourful attire, and jewellery. However, commuters on the busy Banjara Hills road had a tough time as traffic became slow with a swelling crowd.

The chief minister unveiled the flag, a pink one with the outline of India’s map, at the “auspicious time" of 1.20 pm. He signed the name approval letter from ECI in the presence of Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy, actor Prakash Raj, and leaders from farmer associations. He also announced an alliance with the JD(S) and said that BRS would contest its first election in Karnataka next year.

Addressing his party leaders, KCR said that BRS is going to implement the Telangana model all over the country. “If the people of India give us the opportunity, BRS will be able to provide uninterrupted electricity supply even to remote villages across the country within two years. We can provide Dalit Bandhu incentive to 25 lakh families every year. In a democracy, the people should win, not political parties," he said.

Though India is blessed with immense natural and human resources, states still fight over water, Rao said. “It is a shame that our farmers lead such lives despite the country brimming with resources. The rulers of this country are not able to provide the fruits of development to SC, ST, BC, minorities, and women. Dictatorship in governance should go. Let the federal spirit continue," he said. Special schemes should be implemented for the upliftment of Dalit, Bahujan, and weaker sections, KCR added.

Speaking to News18, R Gopal Naik, president of Jubilee Hills TRS Association, said: “Our CM is drawing praises not only from other states, but from leaders of other countries too. It is only KCR who can take the country on the path of progress. The central government is looting us with rising prices of petrol, diesel and almost every other commodity. In such a dire scenario, KCR is showing the way with schemes like Dalit Bandhu, 24/7 power supply, Rythu Bandhu, etc."

The Telangana CM can take the whole country ahead and also ensure safety for women, said Naseem Begum, a TRS supporter from the Old City. “Though the government has minted slogans like ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’, women, be it a girl or an elderly citizen, are falling prey to heinous crimes. Apart from this, inflation and unemployment are rampant in the country. BRS is the only antidote to these issues," she said.

