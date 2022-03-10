Home » News » Politics » Abbas Ansari Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Abbas Ansari Election Result 2022

Live election result status of key candidate Abbas Ansari of SBSPA in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Abbas Ansari has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

March 10, 2022

Abbas Ansari is the son of jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari and is contesting from Mau Sadar seat, considered his father’s stronghold. Despite the seat being seen as a family bastion, the BJP campaign around his father’s alleged criminal credentials could prove to be a challenge.

MauElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
BJP
Ashok Kumar Singh
CPI
Fakhre Alam
BSP
Bhim
INC
Madhavendra Bahadur Singh
SBSPA
Abbas Ansari
PEP
Munauvar
JKPR
Ramkishor
AAP
Vikramjit Singh
SUCOIC
Shailendra
IND
Jitendra Singh Chauhan
IND
Parmahans
IND
Movin Ahamad
IND
Rajpat Chauhan
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Abbas Ansari is 29 years of age and his educational qualifications are: 12th Pass. He has declared total assests of Rs 9.2 Crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Abbas Ansari contesting on a SBSPA ticket from Mau constituency.

March 10, 2022