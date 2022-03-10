Abbas Ansari Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Abbas Ansari of SBSPA in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Abbas Ansari has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Abbas Ansari is the son of jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari and is contesting from Mau Sadar seat, considered his father’s stronghold. Despite the seat being seen as a family bastion, the BJP campaign around his father’s alleged criminal credentials could prove to be a challenge.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Abbas Ansari is 29 years of age and his educational qualifications are: 12th Pass. He has declared total assests of Rs 9.2 Crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

