'Abhi Bhi Time Hai...': As Gujarat Votes in 1st Phase, Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Message for Gujaratis

Ahead of the Gujarat’s phase one polling for the Assembly elections on Thursday, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday night shared an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray where he said that Gujarat without Modi would be finished.

He captioned it “Abhi bhi time hai samaj jao gujaratiyo" (there is still time, understand, people of Gujarat). The cricketer’s wife, Rivaba Jadeja is contesting from Jamnagar North constituency on a BJP ticket in her election debut this year.

It was on PM Modi’s insistence and suggestion in 2018 that Rivaba Jadeja joined BJP.

In the video shared by Jadeja, late Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray can be heard saying, “I have just this to say, if Narendra Modi goes, Gujarat goes."

Jadeja has been campaigning for wife Rivaba, even as his sister and father campaigned for the Opposition Congress. Dismissing speculations regarding differences in the Jadeja family, Rivaba told reporters, “This is not the first time that two members of a family are associated with two different ideologies."

“The appeal that my father-in-law is doing in the video, they are not doing it as my father-in-law, or my sister-in-law, but as the workers of another party. They have certain ideologies as workers of another party. There is nothing wrong with it. They are working for their own party and I am working for my own. There is no possibility of differences between us, there is only a difference in ideology," Rivaba said.

Voting for 89 seats in the first phase of Gujarat elections began at 8 am on Thursday, December 1. Voting is being held across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state across 14,382 polling stations. 788 candidates are in the fray, and an estimated 2.39 crore eligible voters in the region.

