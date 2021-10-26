Home » News » Politics » Amit Shah to Visit Lucknow on October 29, Will Hold Meetings Over UP Polls

Amit Shah will address conveners and in-charges of shakti kendras. (PTI)
PTI
Lucknow // Updated: October 26, 2021, 22:19 IST

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be in Lucknow on October 29 and hold meetings over the upcoming UP Assembly elections, a statement issued by the party said on Tuesday.

After reaching Lucknow, he will address conveners and incharges of shakti kendras of the party’s Awadh unit and also kick-start a membership drive. UP BJP spokesperson Avneesh Tyagi said on average, shakti kendras can be defined as a combination of around 10 polling booths.

