Abhishek Banerjee Warns Those Absent in TMC Meeting; Show Cause Notice Likely to Mimi, Nusrat: Sources

The parliamentary party meeting of the Trinamool Congress, headed by TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, was held on Tuesday in the Parliament complex to review the party’s conduct in the House and to discuss the future course of action. Banerjee also issued a strict warning to those who failed to attend the meeting without any prior notice and said a show-cause notice will be served to them to cite the reason behind it.

The TMC has decided to maintain a register for Parliament to record the attendance of its members. It has been learned through informed sources that some TMC Lok Sabha MPs, including Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, are among those who would be issued a show-cause notice for not attending the meeting.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Banerjee has strongly advocated supporting the cause of the Opposition, especially the suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the winter session.

Sources, aware of the developments in the meeting, have told CNN-News18 that Banerjee has asked the TMC members to express solidarity with those who are protesting outside the Parliament and show them that they are not alone in the fight against the Narendra Modi-led government.

Sources added that Banerjee said even though the TMC will stay united with the Opposition, but the party has its own agenda and they cannot be seen as playing second fiddle to the Congress.

This meeting comes in at a very crucial juncture when the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is looking to expand its base pan India. As the party has decided to contest assembly elections in Goa and Tripura, it is also looking to fight polls in some other states, including Gujarat and Haryana.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.