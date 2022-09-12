Abhishek Banerjee's Sister-In-Law at Kolkata ED Office for Second Time After Late-Night AM-PM Typo in Notice

After a mid-night ‘goof up’, Maneka Gambhir, sister-in-law of All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived at the the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kolkata after she was summoned in a money laundering case last night.

This is the second time Gambhir showed up at the ED office. Yesterday, a notice had erroneously mentioned at 12.30 am as the time instead of 12.30 pm. Gambhir had reached ED’s office in Salt Lake area at 12.30 am, but said it closed. She and her lawyer showed the summons to the office’s night guard who allowed them inside the premise. Sources said she had waited for 20 minutes and then left.

She arrived once again today, 12 hours later, following ED summons against her at the Kolkata airport on September 10 after they denied her from travelling to Bangkok (Thailand) as she was required to join investigation in the alleged coal scam.

Like last night, Gambhir’s lawyer accompanied her to the ED office this afternoon. Gambhir has not been questioned by the ED in the money laundering case untill now. The CBI had earlier questioned her in the said case.

The Calcutta High Court in August directed the ED to question Gambhir at its regional office in Kolkata and not in Delhi and also not to take coercive steps against her till the next date of hearing. Gambhir had challenged an ED summon that asked her to appear before it in Delhi on September 5 in connection with the alleged coal scam case and had sought direction from the court to the agency to allow her to appear before it in Kolkata, where she claimed she resides.

The ED had earlier questioned Mamata Banerjee’s nephew - Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira in the same case.

