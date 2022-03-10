Home » News » Politics » Abhishek Mishra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Abhishek Mishra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Abhishek Mishra of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Abhishek Mishra has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Abhishek Mishra, the Brahmin face of the Samajwadi Party and former minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government, is contesting from Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat against BJP’s Rajeshwar Singh. Mishra had earlier contested and won from Lucknow North in 2012, but lost in 2017. This time, Abhishek Mishra is banking on the Brahmin votes in Sarojini Nagar.

Sarojini NagarElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
SP
Abhishek Mishra
BSP
Mohd. Jaleesh Khan
BJP
Rajeshwar Singh
INC
Rudra Daman Singh
CPI
Satya Narayan
ABSAP
Anil Kumar Giri
RTVPA
Arvind Singh
JAP
Chandra Shekhar Verma
BJMP
Jitendra Kumar
RRP
Pratap Chandra
MKD
Rama Shankar Bheem
RJAVP
Ramvaran Singh
AAP
Rohit Shrivastava
IND
Sharda Pratap Shukla
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Abhishek Mishra is 44 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Doctorate. He has declared total assests of Rs 7.9 crore and total liabilies of Rs 14.3 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Abhishek Mishra contesting on a SP ticket from Sarojini Nagar constituency.

