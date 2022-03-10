Abohar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Abohar seat in Punjab. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Mohinder Kumar Rinwa (SAD), Sandeep Jakhar (INC), Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Arun Narang (BJP), Balvir Ram (RPOIA), Hans Raj (IND), Charanjit (IND), Baljinder Singh (IND), Ranjit Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.76%, which is -4.62% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Arun Narang of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.81 Abohar (अबोहर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Fazilka district of Punjab. Abohar is part of Firozpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.44% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 178416 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 83,088 were male and 95,323 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Abohar in 2022 is: 1,147 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,012 eligible electors, of which 85,902 were male,73,758 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,46,747 eligible electors, of which 79,601 were male, 67,146 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Abohar in 2017 was 230. In 2012, there were 145 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Arun Narang of BJP won in this seat defeating Sunil Jakhar of INC by a margin of 3,279 which was 2.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sunil Kumar Jakhar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Shiv Lal Doda of IND by a margin of 9,788 votes which was 8.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 81 Abohar Assembly segment of the 10. Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency. Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD won the Firozpur Parliament seat defeating Sher Singh Ghubaya of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Firozpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Abohar are: Mohinder Kumar Rinwa (SAD), Sandeep Jakhar (INC), Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Arun Narang (BJP), Balvir Ram (RPOIA), Hans Raj (IND), Charanjit (IND), Baljinder Singh (IND), Ranjit Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.76%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.38%, while it was 78.3% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Abohar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.81 Abohar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 156. In 2012, there were 140 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.81 Abohar comprises of the following areas of Fazilka district of Punjab: KCs Kallar Khera, Khuian Sarwar, PanchayatAzimagarh of Abohar Janubee KC; Abohar (Municipal Council) and PanchayatAbohar (Rural) (Abohar Mandi) of Abohar Samali KC of Abohar Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Abohar constituency, which are: Fazilka, Balluana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

The total area covered by Abohar is approximately 372 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Abohar is: 30°05’00.2"N 74°00’03.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Abohar results.

