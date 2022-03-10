Adampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Jit Lal Bhatti leading from AAP at 10AM

Live election results updates of Adampur seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Jit Lal Bhatti (AAP), Sukhwinder Singh Kotli (INC), Jagdish Kumar Jassal (PLC), Sunny Jassal (ASPKR), Pawan Kumar Tinu (SAD), Harbhajan Singh (JJJKPA), Rajdeep Kaur (BJMP), Vinod Kumar (BSPA), Patras (IND), Parshotam Raj Ahir (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.53%, which is -5.9% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pawan Kumar Tinu of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Adampur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.38 Adampur (आदमपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Jalandhar district of Punjab. Adampur is part of Jalandhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 46.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 167424 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 80,433 were male and 86,987 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Adampur in 2022 is: 1,081 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,58,413 eligible electors, of which 82,730 were male,75,682 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,45,204 eligible electors, of which 75,195 were male, 70,009 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Adampur in 2017 was 1,645. In 2012, there were 1,072 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Pawan Kumar Tinu of SAD won in this seat defeating Mohinder Singh Kaypee of INC by a margin of 7,699 which was 6.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 38.91% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sh Pawan Kumar Tinu of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Sh Satnam Singh Kainth of INC by a margin of 19,306 votes which was 17.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 43.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 38 Adampur Assembly segment of the 4. Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Jalandhar Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Jalandhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Adampur are: Jit Lal Bhatti (AAP), Sukhwinder Singh Kotli (INC), Jagdish Kumar Jassal (PLC), Sunny Jassal (ASPKR), Pawan Kumar Tinu (SAD), Harbhajan Singh (JJJKPA), Rajdeep Kaur (BJMP), Vinod Kumar (BSPA), Patras (IND), Parshotam Raj Ahir (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.43%, while it was 75.63% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Adampur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.38 Adampur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 213. In 2012, there were 213 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.38 Adampur comprises of the following areas of Jalandhar district of Punjab: KCs Bhogpur, Nangal Fida, Bhogpur (Nagar Panchayat) of Jalandhar-II Tehsil; KCs Patara, Alawalpur, Adampur, Kalra, Adampur (Municipal Council) and Alawalpur (Municipal Council) of Jalandhar-I Tehsil.

A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Adampur constituency, which are: Urmar, Sham Chaurasi, Chabbewal, Phagwara, Jalandhar Cantt., Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Kartarpur, Bholath. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Adampur is approximately 370 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Adampur is: 31°27’09.0"N 75°41’38.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Adampur results.

