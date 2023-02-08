A poster war erupted in Parliament over Adani row as the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to establish the relationship of some of the leaders with industrialist Gautam Adani.

BJP lawmaker Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday showed pictures of Robert Vadra with Adani, while Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani tweeted images of the industrialist with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The fresh pictures came a day after Rahul Gandhi, during a fiery speech, claimed close links between the prime minister and Adani, and showed a photograph of the two together. This prompted Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to warn the Congress leader that ‘BJP will retaliate… will show poster of Rajasthan CM’. Gandhi also alleged the government had changed certain laws in favour of Adani, who is from the prime minister’s home state of Gujarat.

The Adani-Hindenburg row continued to mar the Rajya Sabha session as well with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge responding to being called an anti-national. “You are now calling me an anti-national? I am more patriotic than anyone else. I am a bhoomiputra. I am not from Afghanistan."

He further compared the ban on BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Pathaan’. “The more you ban things, the more people will watch it," he said.

The Congress president further asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi that why he is silent on those who are spreading hatred in the country. “In 2014, PM Modi said na khaunga na khane dunga. Now I want to ask why is he letting some industrialists to ‘eat’. The wealth of one of the closest friends of PM Modi increased by 13 times in 2.5 years," he stated.

Angered by Kharge’s comments, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is very smart to say on part of the Congress that they will give data. “But it is completely infused with insinuation against the honourable Prime Minister and that is what we are objecting to. They are subtly and overtly insinuating against the PM."

