Adhir Ranjan Says 'Rashtrapatni' Murmu, BJP Fumes: How a Fresh Row Began in Parliament Today

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for almost an hour on Thursday as the Opposition stuck to its demand for a discussion on price rise and the treasury benches sought an apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his “rashtrapatni" remark on the President.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu took exception to opposition MPs rushing into the well holding placards over the issue of price rise. “This is not the way," he said. “Members who have brought placards, note down their names. And they are named."

According to rules, any MP named by the Chair has to withdraw from the proceedings of the House for the rest of the day. “Please go to your seat. (If) you are named… then go out," Naidu said. “People who are carrying placards, they are named and they have leave the house otherwise action will be taken," he added.

While there were about a dozen MPs in the well, Naidu did not say how many of them have been named. Earlier, after the official listed papers were laid on the table, he said filming of the proceedings of the House by MPs is prohibited and action will be taken against anyone found violating the rules.

Naidu allowed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make a submission on Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu “rashtrapatni". After Sitharaman sought an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury’s remark, women MPs from the treasury benches also joined her in raising the issue.

Opposition MPs continued shouting slogans, forcing Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.

Lok Sabha proceedings were also adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar as the BJP strongly protested against Chowdhury’s remark. As soon as the House met at 11 am, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Chowdhury of disrespecting Murmu by calling her ‘Rashtrapatni’ on Wednesday. Irani claimed that Chowdhury has disrespected the entire tribal community, women, poor and the downtrodden by his remark.

She demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for Chowdhury’s remark, claiming that Gandhi sanctioned the humiliation of a poor tribal woman who has become the country’s president. BJP MPs strongly supported Irani, inviting counter protests from Congress members.

As the turmoil continued for a few minutes, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon. Chowdhury is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and used the remark while talking to the media during his party’s protests over a host of issues.

The President is called “rashtrapati" in Hindi.

With inputs from agencies

