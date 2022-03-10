Aditi Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Aditi Singh of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Aditi Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Aditi Singh is the sitting MLA from Raebareli Sadar, a seat she had contested and won on a Congress ticket in 2017. However, this time, Singh has switched sides and is contesting from Raebareli Sadar on a BJP ticket. The party has never won from the seat. Aditi Singh’s father, the late Akhilesh Singh, was a five-time MLA from the constituency.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Aditi Singh is 34 years of age and her educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. She has declared total assests of Rs 31 crore and total liabilies of Rs 3.6 crore.

