Aditi Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Detailed Results

Live election result status of key candidate Aditi Singh of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Aditi Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:54 IST

Aditi Singh is the sitting MLA from Raebareli Sadar, a seat she had contested and won on a Congress ticket in 2017. However, this time, Singh has switched sides and is contesting from Raebareli Sadar on a BJP ticket. The party has never won from the seat. Aditi Singh’s father, the late Akhilesh Singh, was a five-time MLA from the constituency.

Rae BareliElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
BJP
Aditi Singh
BSP
Mo. Ashraf
INC
Dr. Manish Chauhan
SP
Ram Pratap Yadav
AAP
Gaurav Singh
CPIMLL
Phoolchandra
ABAD
Mansingh Patel
HSTP
Raghvendra
JAP
Radhe Shyam
ASPKR
Suryanath
IND
Kuldeep Yadav
IND
Mahmood Ahmad
IND
Ram Bahadur
IND
Sartaj Ali
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Aditi Singh is 34 years of age and her educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. She has declared total assests of Rs 31 crore and total liabilies of Rs 3.6 crore.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Aditi Singh contesting on a BJP ticket from Rae Bareli constituency.

first published: March 10, 2022, 06:54 IST