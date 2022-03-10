Home » News » Politics » Adityanath Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Adityanath Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Detailed Results

Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:53 IST

Live election result status of key candidate Adityanath of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Adityanath has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math, is contesting his first Assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat. Adityanath has been the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur for five terms since 1998 and was elected to the Legislative Council after being sworn-in as the BJP’s surprise chief ministerial pick in 2017. The sitting CM has pitched improvement in law and order, infrastructural development and economic growth as the main achievements of his government.

Gorakhpur UrbanElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
BJP
Adityanath
ASPKR
Chandra Shekhar
ANSP
Ajai Shanker Srivastava
IND
Sant Dharamveer Chotiwala
RTORP
Ram Davan Maurya
JARP
Jaskaran Raj
IND
Qazi Mohd. Rashid
IND
Suraj Kumar Yadav
INC
Dr. Chetna Pandey
AAP
Vijay Kumar Srivastava
BSP
Khwaja Shamsuddin
SP
Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla
BJJP
Yuvraj Sharma
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Adityanath is 49 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 1.5 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Adityanath contesting on a BJP ticket from Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

March 10, 2022, 06:53 IST