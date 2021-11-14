Adityanath Launches Attack on SP Chief Akhilesh, Says 'Oppn Insulting Sardar Patel by Supporting Jinnah'

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that “those who support Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in a way support the Taliban". The CM launched the attack on the opposition at a social representative conference being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to strengthen its ground force ahead of the 2022 UP assembly elections.

At the Vaishya Sammelan at the Indira Gandhi Foundation in Lucknow, Adityanath called Sardar Patel a “hero" and Jinnah a “villain".

“Today those who are supporting Jinnah for power are supporting the Taliban in a way and these people must be avoided because they can do anything for power. The opposition does not have an issue, they want to insult Sardar Patel. The national hero Sardar Patel is on one side and Jinnah, who broke the nation, is on the other side. These people support Jinnah, we support Sardar Patel," said CM Adityanath.

He further said that supporting the Taliban means “insulting women, insulting Lord Buddha".

“One has to be careful with such people. BJP has done what it had said. Article 370 from Kashmir was removed. Today a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya. At the same time, before 2014, the benefit of the housing scheme was available to those who were close to people in power, but today a large number of poor are being given housing without any discrimination," he said.

Adityanath claimed that the country was “deceived when Alexander, who was defeated by Chandragupta Maurya, ‘the great’. Yet historians are silent on this. People have forgotten that there is a reaction for every action. Twenty years ago in Afghanistan, the Taliban blew up the Buddha’s statue with a cannon, because they wanted to hurt the soul of India."

