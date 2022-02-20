Home » News » Politics » After AIADMK's Complaint, Repoll Ordered in 7 Polling Stations

The repolling in the 7 polling stations would be from 7 AM to 6 PM on February 21. Urban civic polls were held on February 19 in Tamil Nadu.(Image: ANI)
The main opposition AIADMK, in a complaint on Sunday to the TNSEC, had alleged violence by DMK and demanded repolling in some of the wards.

PTI
Chennai // Updated: February 20, 2022, 19:05 IST

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Sunday ordered repolling on February 21 in 7 polling stations falling under Chennai and 3 other districts. In Chennai Corporation area, the repolling would be in a booth (Washermenpet) under Ward 51 and another polling station (Odaikuppam-Besant Nagar) in Ward 179. Two polling stations each in Jayamkondam and Tiruvannamalai municipalities and a booth in Tirumangalam muncipality would again go for the polls, a TNSEC release said.

The main opposition AIADMK, in a complaint on Sunday to the TNSEC, had alleged violence by DMK and demanded repolling in some of the wards. The repolling in the 7 polling stations would be from 7 AM to 6 PM on February 21. Urban civic polls were held on February 19 in Tamil Nadu.

first published: February 20, 2022, 19:05 IST