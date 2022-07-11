After Ayodhya, Kashi & Mathura, Yogi Govt Prepares Action Plan to Develop Naimish Dham

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to develop Naimish Dham as a Vedic city and the global centre for spiritual and religious tourism. An action plan has already been prepared in this regard on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to develop the Naimisharanya pilgrimage site in four phases on the lines of Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura, said a press release on Monday.

The CM has also directed concerned authorities to start electric bus and helicopter services between Lucknow and Sitapur soon in order to facilitate travel to Naimish Dham for pilgrims from both within the country and abroad. Tourism, urban development, PWD and irrigation departments will work together on the project.

According to the action plan, the development of prominent projects such as the Chakra pilgrimage site, Maa Lalita Devi Temple, Dadhichi Kund and Sita Kund will take place in the first phase while Dadhichi Kund, Rudravart Mahadev, Devdeshwar Temple and Kashi Kund would be developed in the second phase. Similarly, separate action plans have been chalked out for urban and regional development.

CM Yogi has also issued directives to authorities for ensuring the availability of clean water in all the ponds of Naimisharanya, renovation of the Chakra pilgrimage site and beautification of Dadhichi Kund and Maa Lalita Devi temple. The government has also decided to expand the area of Misrikh Municipality and develop Kosi Parikrama Path 05, 14 and 84.

The CM has instructed authorities to acquire land as per the requirement to carry out tourism development and beautification works in Naimish Dham and make adequate arrangements for tourists’ accommodation, lighting, parking and security, reiterating the government’s commitment to developing the dham, which happens to be the shrine of 88,000 sages.

The Tourism Department will also prepare a convenient tourism package for Naimishdham.

It is worth mentioning here that the Naimisharanya pilgrimage site is a centre of faith for crores of Sanatan Dharma followers. There are many places of mythological and spiritual significance at Naimish Dham such as Maa Lalita Devi Temple, Chakra, Vyas Gaddi, Soot Gaddi and Hanuman Garhi among others. Lakhs of devotees visit the pilgrimage site every full moon and new moon as well as on occasions such as Navratri and fourteen Kosi parikramas of Falgun.

