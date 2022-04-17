After Ballygunge Win, Babul Supriyo's 'Slap' Swipe at BJP, 'Big Zero' Remark for CPIM's Saira Shah

After winning the Ballygunge assembly bypoll in Bengal, TMC leader Babul Supriyo said people have destroyed BJP’s ego and called the victory a “poetic justice".

“It is poetic justice that TMC won in Asansol. In Asansol, I won on my own credit. Today, people have destroyed the BJP’s ego. The credit for the victory goes to Mamata Banerjee," he reportedly said.

He took potshots at the BJP and said that the people in Asansol served a tight slap to the BJP and added that the saffron party was never a factor in the district.

“Wish to see the faces of those jealous BJP ‘Netas’ who never acknowledged my hard work for a place I love-Asansol & mocked me by saying, “Even a Matchstick standing for @BJP4India wud win in Asansol. Love you Asansol for serving them a Slap in a platter," Supriyo said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Though his victory in Ballygunge was marred by a campaign of no vote for Supriyo undertaken by some groups in the constituency, Supriyo won the seat by over 20,000 votes against his CPI(M) rival Saira Shah Halim who emerged in the second position. BJP had fielded Keya Ghosh from the seat who bagged just 13,220 votes.

He also attacked Saira Shah Halim and said that she doesn’t show the grace to accept the defeat and mocked at CPI(M) for remaining “a big zero."

“Even after a filthy deplorable campaign full of lies & deceit @CPIM_WESTBENGAL & Saira Shah Halim shows no class, forget shame• She is talking the same gutter language even after people threw them away in favour of @AITCofficial• BTW, her party remains a BIG ZERO in Assembly," he said in an earlier tweet.

Advertisement

TMC not only won the Ballygunge assembly seat, but also registered a thumping victory in Asansol, a Lok Sabha seat that the party had never won. Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha emerged triumphant by defeating BJP’s Agnimitra Paul by a margin of 3,03,209 votes.

Babul Supriyo, switched sides to TMC from BJP, where he had been a former Union minister and two-time MP from Asansol.

Advertisement

Supriyo was elected to the Lok Sabha from Asansol in 2014 and 2019. In April 2021, he was again pitted as the BJP candidate for the Tollygunge Assembly constituency which has as its centrepiece the movie studipos known as Tollywood, against three-time TMC MLA Aroop Biswas. But, he lost by over 50,000 votes.

He was also dropped from the Union Cabinet during the reshuffle in July last year, after which he joined TMC.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.