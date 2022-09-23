After Bihar, Amit Shah to Visit Poll-bound Gujarat, 111 Villages to Thank Him for ‘Giving Irrigation Water’

After his two-day visit to Bihar post breaking the alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Gujarat, where farmers of his constituency, Ahmedabad, are waiting to thank him for bringing irrigation water to them.

Shah will be in Ahmedabad on September 26, where he would address ‘Rien Sweekar Sammelan’ organised to thank him for facilitating water for irrigation for 111 villages.

The event is scheduled to take place in Bavla town.

The Gujarat government had included 111 villages in the irrigated area of Fatewadi-Kharikat project.

THE PROBLEM

The farmers have been demanding irrigation water supply for a long time. Sources stated that Shah had recommended permanent resolution of the problems of these farmers.

Earlier this month, Shah and chief minister Bhupendra Patel approved water from Narmada project for 32 villages located in the vicinity of Nalsarovar Lake, with officials from Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited present. These villages have no water source for irrigation and have been demanding it for years.

Pradipsinh Vaghela, general secretary, Gujarat, who is supervising the preparation for Shah’s visit, confirmed that the Union home minister would come to accept thanks from the villagers who got irrigation water after years.

THE SIGNIFICANCE

Vaghela said that people of Sanand constituency had pinned their hopes on Shah. “Since Amit Shah became the MP, people used to say that if anyone can get them water, it is Shah. So they have organised a function to thank the Union home minister for making it possible," explained Vaghela.

Sources in the party said that last time Shah got 65,000 extra votes from Sanand assembly, because of this step, the margin of votes polled will increase to 1 lakh.

Shah had been encouraging farmers, who grow paddy and wheat primarily, to experiment with different crops and keep some option for cash-rich crops as well.

OTHER EVENTS

Shah will lay the foundation stone of the 100-bed hospital for labourers in Sanand. The hospital will cater to migrated labourers, who work in the region. Sources said there are so many from Saurashtra and Kutch who migrate for work opportunities. There are others who have migrated from Rajasthan and other states and are working as labourers. The hospital will cater to their health needs.

Shah is also expected to inaugurate an AMC office in Vejalpur.

