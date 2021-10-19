After Days of Acrimony, Navjot Sidhu Finally Gets Down to Business as Punjab Congress Chief

After days of acrimony, intrigue and suspense, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu finally got down to work on Tuesday by resuming the exercise of restructuring the state unit at the grassroots level, with barely some months left for the state assembly polls.

Sidhu chaired a meeting of his working Presidents, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Nagra at the Punjab Bhavan on Tuesday evening to finalise the names of the party’s district Presidents and working Presidents.

The meeting was also attended by Sidhu’s close aide Minister Pargat Singh. Sources said that although the AICC observer Harish Chaudhary was present at the Punjab Bhavan, he did not attend the meeting, as it was supposed to be an internal state unit meeting.

Sidhu was attempting to give shape to a new body of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) by taking into confidence all factions within the state unit of the party, the sources said. According to party insiders, while the list of district presidents in Doaba and Malwa have been finalised, names for the Malwa region are still being discussed. The names will be sent to the AICC for their final approval.

Sidhu is also planning to take up in a major way the party’s campaign plans for the assembly polls. He is expected to attend a meeting with other office bearers next week to initiate the party’s campaign. The meeting will also be attended by Punjab Affairs in-charge Harish Rawat.

Sources said that Sidhu along with other office bearers are expected to finalise companies for election campaign and surveys, as well.

The leader is also reported to have held a meeting with former ministers including Balbir Singh Sidhu to take their viewpoint on the campaign. The meetings were held just a few days after Sidhu had written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi hard selling his 13-point agenda which he hoped would be included in the party manifesto for the 2022 assembly elections.

