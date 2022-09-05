After Delhi, AAP to Now Face Heat from BJP Over Punjab’s New Excise Policy

Taking a cue from its Delhi unit, the BJP will soon begin a protest over Punjab’s new excise policy, which has already come under judicial scanner. The new excise policy 2022-23 makes liquor cheaper by 30%-60% in the state.

The BJP plans to increase the pressure on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over their “liberal" liquor policy. With BJP’s belief that Delhi is dictating terms to the Bhagwant Mann government, it seems befitting by the party leaders to take on the AAP government over the new excise policy.

“Kejriwal is replicating the Delhi model in Punjab. They came (to power) on promises to better the life of people and put a stop on drug and alcohol abuse. With the new policy, they made liquor cheaper and looks like they will go the Delhi way," said a senior BJP leader.

Few of the party leaders will be meeting BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

“We will discuss and begin agitation against the new excise policy of AAP government in Punjab. They have replicated Delhi’s model in our state that is already reeling under alcoholism," said a senior Punjab leader.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had already passed a stay order on AAP government’s new liquor policy in Punjab.

The rounds of allegations and counter allegations between the BJP and AAP are set to intensify with the former opening more fronts against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders Sambit Patra, Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and MP Manoj Tiwari released a sting operation on Monday where one of the accused named in the CBI FIR purportedly claimed to have paid a huge commission in order to secure liquor retail shop licence from the AAP government.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia told media on Monday that one of CBI’s deputy legal advisors died by suicide as he was forced to make a false case against him — a claim that the CBI has been refuted. The investigating agency said the concerned officer was not related to the case.

