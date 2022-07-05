After Dissolving All Party Fronts, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Kicks Off State-wide Membership Drive

Days after dissolving all party fronts, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav kicked off a membership drive at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday. The drive will be carried out at tehsils, zones and districts across the state.

The SP chief also stated that he will reveal the number of new people who had joined the party.

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday, Yadav targeted the Yogi government’s “completion of 100 days".

“The CM should speak about his achievements of five years and 100 days. Even today this government is cutting the ribbon for the projects completed by the Samajwadi Party government. Whatever is being inaugurated, is also incomplete," said Yadav.

Taking a jibe at UP’s deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak without taking his name, Yadav said, “The officers do not listen to the deputy CM. The recent transfers were done without consulting him. This is a deputy CM who is known for his surprise raids. It looks as if someone is running the Yogi government from behind."

Attacking the Congress along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the SP chief further said: “When the Congress was in Delhi, it used to put the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) behind the opposition and the BJP is on the same path. In Maharashtra, they (BJP) accepted that there is an ED government. The ED government also exists in Madhya Pradesh and other states. The BJP is misusing these institutions."

A few days ago, Yadav had dissolved the national and state working committee with immediate effect, including all youth organizations, Mahila Sabhas and national president of all other cells, except the UP state president of the party.

It is believed that after the completion of this membership drive, the SP will expand all its frontal organisations afresh.

As per highly placed sources in the SP, leaders who have come from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and BJP might be given key responsibilities, while leaders from Dalit, OBC and Muslim communities will also be given important positions. There are plans to make space for leaders from Brahmin and Kayasth communities in the new working committee.

A party spokesperson said it is a big step that is being linked to the preparations for the 2024 parliamentary elections. As per sources, a fresh SP executive could be formed after the national conference of the SP likely in the last week of August or early September.

