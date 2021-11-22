After High Day of Drama During Abhishek Banerjee's Tripura Visit, Saayoni Ghosh Granted Bail

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s Tripura visit started with a bomb scare at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport in Agartala before his arrival and ended with Saayoni Ghosh getting bail.

Ahead of Banerjee’s visit, a suspicious bag was found at the Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport’s parking lot. The suspicious bag was found near the TMC leader’s convoy at the VIP parking lot. This comes amid an ongoing drama in the Tripura ahead of upcoming civic polls.

Abhishek Banerjee was arriving in Agartala for a rally, but the rally was cancelled. On reaching Tripura, he slammed BJP and claimed that they are taking away the constitutional rights. He also attacked the BJP for arresting party leaders.

Advertisement

The TMC leader has urged people to not ‘bow down’ in front of the BJP and protest against its ‘Gundaraj’. Moreover he has also alleged that the police in Tripura are working at the behest of the BJP.

Abhishek Banerjee also had a meeting with party leaders and lawyer for Saayoni Ghosh’s release. “If you have grievances against me, blow up my car. Why harass the people of the state?" he questioned during a press conference. “Normal people are being attacked. Media is being attacked. Every time I come here they cancel my events. Even this time, yesterday, they cancelled permission for my rally," he added.

Meanwhile, Tripura Police said neither the BJP nor the TMC will be allowed to hold rallies or roadshows in Agartala on Monday in view of the ‘escalating tension’ in the city. The civic body polls in the BJP-ruled state are to be held on November 25.

Abhishek Banerjee said, “BJP goons attacked our supporters and activists at a police station only proves that a jungle rule is prevailing in the state. The ruling BJP in Tripura is using its police for narrow political gains, but this would not last long. We will fight them…The government led by Biplab Deb will not be able to silence the TMC".

The TMC leader also visited Subal Bhowmick’s house, which was attacked on Sunday evening. He also met the candidate of Agartala Municipal Corporation. Later during the day, Saayoni Ghosh was granted bail by a local court in Tripura on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.