After Jitin Prasada, is RPN Singh Jumping Ship to BJP? Buzz of Congress Heavyweight's Switch Gathers Steam

In yet another blow for the Congress, which is struggling to keep its house in order ahead of assembly elections, Congress heavyweight and former minister RPN Singh may soon be switching over to the BJP, sources have told News18.

Singh, the party’s Jharkhand in-charge, has off late been sidelined in the Congress and fallen off the Gandhis’ radar. He lost the last election from UP’s Padrauna and sources say he is likely to be fielded from the same seat against SP’s Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently jumped ship from the BJP.

A descendent of the royal family of Sainthwar of Kushinagar, RPN Singh has been a loyalist of the Congress Party. He was an MLA from the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh, just like his late father CPN Singh, between 1996 and 2009, whereafter he was elected as the MP from the constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha election. In the 16th Lok Sabha election, he lost to BJP’s Rajesh Pandey. He has in the Congress regime also served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

The leader’s departure, if it happens, will also be a setback for the efforts of UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is leading the campaign in the state.

Earlier, the Congress lost another big name in UP, Jitin Prasada, who joined the BJP and was also sworn in as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

A popular Brahmin face, Prasada was also a part of the G-23 group in the Congress that had written a letter registering its dissent with the party leadership.

Considered close to Rahul Gandhi, Prasada in 2019 rubbished rumours of being upset with the Congress leadership and switching over to BJP. He was the second leader close to Gandhi after Jyotiraditya Scindia to switch over to the BJP.

