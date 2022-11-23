After 'Massage', Satyendar Jain Served Fruits, Proper Meal in Cell; BJP Shares New Video

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party locked horns over a video shared by the former, showing jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain getting a ‘massage’ inside his cell, another video tweeted by BJP now showed how Jain was being served proper food, including fruits and dry fruits, inside the prison.

While Tihar Jail sources said Jain has gained 8 kg during his stay, his lawyer, however, claimed that the minister has lost nearly 28kg.

The new CCTV visuals of Jain eating have come a day after a Delhi court sought ED’s response to a plea by the jailed AAP minister seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food items like fruits, dry fruits, and dates as per his religious beliefs as he was observing a fast.

Slamming AAP over the fresh CCTV visuals, BJP’s Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter, “Another Arvind Kejriwal lie nailed. Latest CCTV footage shows AAP’s jailed minister Satyendra Jain getting food of his choice, multi course meal, including fruits and dry fruits…Jain has infact gained 8kg while in jail, contrary to his lawyer’s claims of him having lost 28kg!"

Meanwhile, in a fresh twist on Tuesday, Tihar authorities had confirmed that the man caught on video, massaging the feet of jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain, is a prisoner in a rape case and not a licensed physiotherapist as claimed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

The ‘masseur’ seen in the security video is Rinku, a prisoner charged with rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law and imprisoned in 2021, official sources from Tihar Jail revealed.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), responding to the allegations, called it a political witch-hunt. Party leader Gopal Rai said: “For the past 10 days, ever since AAP has launched its campaign, BJP has been trying to defame Kejriwal. Our slogan is ‘kaam kia hai, kaam karenge’, theirs is ‘badnaam kia hai, badnaam karenge’. When Amit Shah was in jail, CBI said on record that he was given a special cell. The issue is not Jain getting treatment, the issue is people will give treatment to BJP on the 4th [MCD elections]."

