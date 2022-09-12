After Nitish Kumar's Delhi Darshan, Tejaswi Yadav's Confirmation on Talks with Sonia Gandhi

A week after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Delhi Darshan, his RJD ally and deputy has confirmed that talks with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi were on the cards and will happen soon.

“Once Sonia Gandhi comes back there will be a meeting. Both of them will go together to meet her," the Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna when asked if RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi together, in Delhi.

The confirmation comes amid buzz that Nitish Kumar could be nominated as the PM face for the opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Nitish Kumar has however repeatedly laughed off the reports and said he had no interest of taking up the top post.

Advertisement

Nitish Kumar was in Delhi for a two-day visit last week where he held a flurry of meetings with several opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D Raja. Kumar also met Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Kumaraswamy.

During his all political Delhi visit, Nitish Kumar said he is neither a claimant for the prime minister’s post nor desirous of it adding that the entire focus is to unite all the Left parties, the regional parties and the Congress and that it will be a big deal if all of them come together.

The meetings were all part of the JDU leader’s gameplay to try and bring opposition parties together, with a special emphasis on those with socialist background, to fight against the BJP in the 2024 elections. While taking oath as the Chief Minister with the RJD as an ally last month, Nitish Kumar had said that his only goal is to work for uniting the Opposition to unseat the saffron party from power at the Centre.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here