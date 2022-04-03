After Poll Win, Centre's Welfare Initiatives on Agenda at BJP's Samajik Nyaya Pakhwada

Weeks after a resounding victory in state Assembly polls and as part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s foundation day celebrations, the saffron unit will observe Samajik Nyaya Pakhwada (social justice fortnight) across the nation bringing to light its policies and measures aimed at welfare of common people.

The move comes weeks after the party’s return to power in four states in recent Assembly polls. All elected representatives of the party including MPs, MLAs and MLCs have been tasked to reach out to the people during this period, sources said.

This, sources stated, was being done as it was felt that the BJP was able to secure a comeback in four states due to its implementation of welfare measures for the common people and ensuring that the beneficiaries received their share of these measures.

The party is set to embark on nation-wide public contact programme, with beneficiaries of all Central schemes, schemes for workers and common people being part of this outreach.

The party has decided to thank voters for giving support in recently concluded elections in four states.

During the Samajik Nyaya Pakhwada, the party will also celebrate special days with themes like Ayushman Bharat on April 7, Har Ghar Nal se Jal on April 9, Vitteey Samavesh Gaurav Diwas on April 17, Swachch Bharat mission on April 18, Poshan Abhiyaan on April 19 and Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on April 20.

The party leaders and cadre, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Councillors, urban local body elected representatives and gram pradhans, have been instructed to reach out to people, students and others to make then aware about the public welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government, sources added.

Begining from April 7 on World Health Day, the karyakartas will distribute fruits to patients at dispensaries and clean hospital compound.

Those states where the schemes hasn’t been implemented, the respective BJP state president will hold a press conference to talk of number of people devoid of the benefits in the state.

On April 8, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries will be reached out and presented LED bulbs.

April 9, Under Har Ghar Nal se Jal, cadre will perform nal poojan where tap water is given.and gift earthen bowl to keep drinking water for birds in summers as requested by PM in Mann ki Baat, is yet another task.

Kisan morcha president and district presidents have been asked to address sabhas to highlight PM’s commitment towards doubling farmers income on April 10.

The party will be celebrating Jyotiba Phule Diwas as part of SC school outreach program in April 11.

“Party leaders should visit schools and address morning assemblies about contribution of Jyotiba Phule and Savitri Bai Phule. Yuva morcha to do the same in SC hostels and organise quiz, competition to celebrate the legacy of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in upliftment of SCs," stated the source.

Yuva Morcha has been directed to visit secondary schools on April 12 to encourage students to get vaccinated against Covid. Also MPs and MLAs to visit vaccination centres.

The party has directed MPs and MLAs to organise ‘Annavitaran Yojana Labharthi Dhanyawad Sanmelan’ on April 13 in which they have to visit PDS shops and put up posters of achievement of the government alongwith interacting with the beneficiaries and how government helped them.

On April 14, the party will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti.

On April 15, it will be felicitation of STs and self help groups. MPs and MLAs have been asked to host an exhibition sports event at district level for tribal community in their respective areas.

April 16 is earmarked to reach out to unorganised sector labour.

The next is outreach to common service centre. “Invite Jan Dhan Yojana beneficiaries and enrol them PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojana etc.

On World Heritage Day , the party will celebrate Swachh Bharat Mission. Apart from participating in cleanliness drive, interaction needs to be done with beneficiaries of toilets and positive impact on their lives.

Poshan Abhiyan beneficiaries will be contacted on April 19 where cadre needs to visit Anganwadis and distribute nutritional packages.

On April 20, the party has decided to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to honour freedom fighters and unsung heroes.

