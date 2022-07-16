After Rajbhar Announces Support to Murmu, Here's Why SBSP Chief Will have Tough Time Convincing MLAs to Vote for Her

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is having a tough time to convince some of his MLAs to vote for NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Three out of six MLAs from Rajbhar’s party in the UP assembly are originally from the Samajwadi Party.

Rajbhar had contested UP assembly elections 2022 in alliance with Samajwadi Party and in some seats the SP candidates had contested on SBSP ticket.

With days to go for the elections, the speculations have become rife whether the MLAs will follow Rjabhar to vote for Murmu or go with SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s decision to support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Advertisement

However, experts feel that it is unlikely that these 3 MLAs will abide OP Rajbhar’s decision to support Murmu. Meanwhile, there are also speculations that there might be a split in SBSP.

During the elections, three out of six MLAs who were elected from SBSP were originally from SP, but they had contested elections on SBSP ticket as per the adjustment formula of the alliance.

The three SP leaders who went on to become SBSP MLAs include Dudhram from Mahadev seat of Basti, Jagdish Narayan from Jafrabad seat of Jaunpur and Abbas Ansari from Mau (Sadar).

It is not clear whether the three MLAs will support the NDA Presidential candidate as announced by SBSP Chief OP Rajbhar.

Apart from the three MLAs, OP Rajbhar himself is an MLA from Zahurabad seat of Ghazipur, Hansu Ram from Belthra Road in Ballia and Bedi Ram from Jakhania seat of Ghazipur.

Earlier on Friday, speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, OP Rajbhar said, “I was invited by the UP Chief Minister for the NDA Presidential candidate’s dinner on 8th July. I attended the dinner and got an opportunity to meet and have a discussion with Draupadi Murmu Ji. I promised her to have a discussion with my MLAs on her request to support her. Over the days I also had a word with Amit Shah. Following these discussions, we have decided to support the NDA candidate."

Advertisement

On the question of parting ways with the Samajwadi Party, Rajbhar said, “We are still in alliance with the Samajwadi Party but in Presidential Polls our party will support Murmu Ji."

Advertisement

After the recent bypolls in Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, Akhilesh Yadav and Rajbhar have not met and the later had been taking digs at the SP Chief and even went on to say that “Akhilesh Yadav should step out of AC rooms if he wanted to win the elections."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.