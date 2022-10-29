Before Polls, Gujarat May Implement Uniform Civil Code; Announcement Likely Today

Ahead of assembly polls, the BJP government in Gujarat mulls decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code or UCC in the state, according to BJP sources. The Gujarat government is contemplating a proposal to constitute a committee so as to adopt UCC in the poll-bound state.

The Gujarat government is likely to take cue from the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand government and form a constitutional committee under a retired High Court judge to help evaluate all aspects of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the state, sources tell CNN-News18 adding that an announcement could likely be made today.

The centre had earlier filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court calling for a Uniform Civil Code to be implemented in the country arguing that different religions cannot follow different rules adding the power to make laws is exclusive to the legislature.

According to the centre, a single set of secular laws must be applicable to all religions and would apply to inheritance, marriage and divorce laws across religions.

The move, BJP has argued, would be aimed at moving towards a more progressive society. Several parties including the Shiv Sena have supported the implementation of the UCC terming it a key measure pro-women. Muslim organisations like the AIMIM have slammed the moved terming it divisive and against India’s pluralism.

The UCC would mean several changed for the Muslim Personal Law including the abolition of polygamy practices. The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act was passed in 1937 with the aim to formulate an Islamic law code for Indian Muslims.

The introduction of a Uniform Civil Code has found a place in BJP’s poll manifesto time and again. In keeping with the BJP’s position, Uniform Civil Code was one of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s election promises ahead of Assembly polls earlier this year. Currently, only Goa has a ‘civil code’ for its citizens.

